ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Rise in U.S. factory orders beats expectations in March

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKtWl_0fRYv2Kz00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made goods increased more than expected in March and shipments rose solidly, but supply constraints following new COVID-19 lockdowns in China could slow manufacturing activity in the months ahead.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that factory orders rose 2.2% in March after edging up 0.1% in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders would rise 1.1%.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 12% of the U.S. economy, faces some headwinds in the near term from China’s zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy, which is causing disruptions to supply chains.

A survey on Monday showed the Institute for Supply Management’s national factory activity index fell for a second straight month in April. The ISM said some manufacturers worried “about their Asian partners’ ability to deliver reliably in the summer months.”

The increase in factory orders in March was across the board. Orders for motor vehicles and parts rebounded 3.0%, suggesting an improvement in the global supply of semiconductors. The Federal Reserve last month reported that motor vehicle assemblies surged to a 14-month high in March.

There were increases in orders for machinery, primary metals and electrical equipment, appliances and components. Orders for computers and electronic products also rose as did those of fabricated metal products.

Shipments of manufactured goods increased 2.3% after rising 1.1% in February. Inventories at factories gained 1.3%. Unfilled orders rose 0.4% after climbing 0.5% in the prior month.

The Commerce Department also reported that orders for non-defense capital goods, excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of business spending plans on equipment, rebounded 1.3% instead of 1.0% as previously reported last month.

Shipments of these so-called core capital goods, which are used to calculate business equipment spending in the gross domestic product report, rose 0.4% in March instead of the previously reported 0.2%.

Strong business spending on equipment helped to shore up domestic demand in the first quarter, even as GDP contracted at a 1.4% annualized rate during that period.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The consumer price index rose 8.5% in March, compared to the same month last year. It was the largest jump in nearly four decades. Almost every category of consumer spending was affected. This has caused widespread worry that the cost of living in America may move so high so fast that it will cause a […]
GAS PRICE
The Independent

Nasdaq falls to worst low since 2008 as stocks plunge amid recession fears

US stocks plummeted on Friday as the market finished one of its worst months in recent history.By the closing bell, the day’s numbers were ugly. The Nasdaq fell 4.2 per cent, the Dow dropped 2.8 per cent, and the S&P 500 plunged by 3.6 per cent.This marked the end of an unusually brutal month for US stocks. In April alone, the Nasdaq tumbled 13.3 per cent – its worst month since October 2008, when the world was still gripped by the Great Recession. And the S&P 500 slid by 8.8 per cent, its steepest one-month drop since the start of...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Meat prices soar as inflation hits US shoppers

Frank Ottomanelli, the owner of S. Ottomanelli & Sons Prime Meats in New York, said on Monday that he has been forced to raise prices between 5 and 10% because of inflation. Speaking from his location in Queens, N.Y. during a live interview on "Varney & Co.," Ottomanelli said he tried to do everything he could to keep prices "down as much as possible" as the price for everything, including rent and gas, continue to rise and are hitting 40-year highs.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Gross Domestic Product#The Commerce Department#Ism#Asian#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Finnish group ditches Russian-built nuclear plant plan

HELSINKI, May 2 (Reuters) - Finnish-led consortium Fennovoima said on Monday it had scrapped a contract for Russia's state-owned Rosatom to build a nuclear power plant in Finland, citing delays and increased risks due to the war in Ukraine. The announcement ended months of uncertainty and years of political wrangling...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rise; Productivity Plunges At Fastest Pace In 74 Years

New claims for U.S. unemployment benefits increased to a more than two-month high last week, but remained at a level consistent with tightening labor market conditions and further wage gains that could keep inflation hot for a while. The report from the Labor Department on Thursday also showed the number...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil settles up on distillate strength, supply concerns

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices reversed course to settle in positive territory on Monday on a rally in the diesel market and fears that supply might be crimped by a potential European Union ban on Russian crude. Brent crude futures gained 44 cents, or 0.4%, to settle...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

422K+
Followers
323K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy