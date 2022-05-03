ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden declares right to abortion ‘fundamental’ after leak of draft Supreme Court opinion

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Morgan Chalfant
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezIt3_0fRYv0ZX00

( The Hill ) – President Biden declared Tuesday that a woman’s right to have an abortion is “fundamental” and called on voters to elect more pro-abortion officials at the federal level in November so that Democrats can pass legislation protecting abortion rights.

“I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned,” Biden said in a written statement released by the White House in response to a shocking leak of a Supreme Court opinion suggesting the high court is poised to overturn the decision in Roe v. Wade.

“If the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose,” Biden continued. “And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November.”

Biden acknowledged in the statement, issued just before he was scheduled to depart the White House for a trip to Alabama, that it’s unclear whether the leaked draft represents the court’s final decision.

“We do not know whether this draft is genuine, or whether it reflects the final decision of the Court,” he said.

Biden also noted that the White House counsel’s office and the Gender Policy Council have been working on options to respond to potential outcomes in the Supreme Court case, work that began in the wake of bills restricting abortions in states like Texas.

In an extraordinary development, Politico reported late Monday on a leaked draft majority opinion written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito indicating the high court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision on Roe v. Wade protecting the federal right to abortion.

The 67-page draft opinion, said to have been drafted in February, concludes that Roe and the Supreme Court’s 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey are not grounded in the Constitution.

“We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives,” the draft opinion states.

The justices could change their votes up until a final opinion is publicly released, which is expected sometime in the next two months.

Nevertheless, the leaked opinion sent shockwaves through Washington, with Democrats condemning the forthcoming decision as an assault on women’s rights. Some also revived a push to eliminate the legislative filibuster to pass abortion protections.

The leak of the draft opinion itself was highly unusual, representing an extraordinary breach of the high court’s inner workings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Report: Draft opinion suggests high court will overturn Roe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WREG

Lorenzen Wright’s goddaughter killed, boyfriend charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Greteva Frierson, who was gunned down Friday morning during an apparent act of domestic violence, was the goddaughter of slain NBA star Lorenzen Wright. Read the original story here. It is a bad dream Deborah Marion just can not seem to wake from. “It’s like 12 years ago all over again,” Marion […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#U S Supreme Court#Democrats#The White House#The Gender Policy Council
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WREG

WREG

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy