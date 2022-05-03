Take flight with rocket-catching helicopters, jumping robots
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The future of technology is taking flight this week as researchers attempt to make history.
From jumping robots to rocket-catching helicopters, tech expert Greg Nibler is keeping an eye on some cool projects.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0