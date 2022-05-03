ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GALLERY| Roe v Wade protesters at US Supreme Court

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — A crowd of people gathered outside the Supreme Court, early Tuesday,...

AOL Corp

CNN legal analyst believes gay marriage could be next if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin appeared Monday on Don Lemon Tonight and reacted to the unprecedented leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito signaling the court’s plan to overturn Roe vs. Wade. The move would do away with abortion rights at the federal level, leaving it up to the states. With a safe conservative majority of 6-3 in the Supreme Court, Toobin expects Republicans to look to overturn other laws that are unpopular among conservatives. He believes that same sex marriage, legalized by the Supreme Court in 2015, could be next.
The Independent

Who is Samuel Alito? Supreme Court justice who reportedly wrote draft decision to overturn Roe v Wade

An initial draft majority opinion purportedly written by Justice Samuel Alito and circulated inside the court suggests that the Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973Roe v Wade ruling which abolished abortions nationwide.“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Justice Alito wrote in the document obtained by Politico, labelled as the “Opinion of the Court”. According to Politico, the nearly 100-pages-long draft also added: “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”If seen through, it would dismantle a nearly 50-year-old societal liberty on reproductive rights....
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
Salon

"We're mobilizing": Massive protests planned as Supreme Court readies to overturn Roe v. Wade

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Abortion rights advocates geared up to mobilize in the nation's capital and across the United States on Tuesday following the leak of a draft decision signaling that the Supreme Court's right-wing majority is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The Guardian

US supreme court justices on abortion – what they’ve said and how they’ve voted

Following publication of the opinion that would overturn Roe v Wade, the court’s views on abortion are under extreme scrutiny. With Roe v Wade on the brink of defeat, following the leak of a supreme court opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito and signed by four other conservative judges, the court’s views – and track record – on abortion are under extreme scrutiny. Here’s what the nine justices have actually said over the years about it.
