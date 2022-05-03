ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Smithfield Foods Voted Most Trusted Pork Company

myklgr.com
 2 days ago

Smithfield Foods is the pork brand Americans trust the most. That’s according to a recent consumer survey conducted for Newsweek Magazine. Smithfield was honored for trust, which consumers measure through product pricing, quality,...

www.myklgr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Foods That Can Actually Become Toxic When Reheated

If you are someone who cooks often, it's hard to not end up with leftovers. You might be feeding other people in addition to yourself, or you might just be cooking for one. Either way, it's hard to anticipate how much food will be eaten. Plus, leftovers don't seem like the worst outcome — at least that's one less meal to cook in the future, right? Well, wrong, actually. Certain foods should never be kept as leftovers, much less reheated for a second meal.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Newsweek Magazine#Good Food#Brandspark International
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: Ready to Eat Chicken meals recall

These meal kits are being recall. FSIS issues recall on ready to eat chicken meal kits. Due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The chicken breasts in these ready to eat meals contains wheat and soy. These are both known allergens. And they are not declared on the packaging. So far...
MAINE, NY
The Independent

Chicken could become as expensive than beef soon, Co-op boss says

The price of chicken could match that of beef as the cost of feeding the birds continues to rise, the Co-op has warned.The food retailer’s chief executive, Steve Murrells, said that feed costs are now a major challenge for the industry.“Chicken could become as expensive as beef,” he warned. “Chicken, which was incredibly cheap and great value for money, is rising quicker than any other protein.”It comes after the British Free Range Egg Producers Association said the cost of chicken feed has risen by 50 per cent over the last two years, and more price hikes are expected due to...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Marketing
foodsafetynews.com

USDA issues alert for some ground beef including certain Kroger products

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert because of concerns that specific ground beef products may be adulterated with E. coli O26. “The problem was discovered after a consumer submitted a retail package of ground beef produced by Empire Packing bearing a...
AGRICULTURE
Thrillist

This Company Is Recalling Over 100 Chocolate Products Due to Salmonella

As if enough recalls haven't disrupted our week, the FDA now warns against some of our favorite after-dinner sweets. Strauss Israel has issued a recall on 100 of its Elite brand products due to salmonella contamination. The recall includes Elite Chocolate, Cakes, Wafers, Energy Grain Snacks, Energy Chocolate Rice Cakes,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
yankodesign.com

Forget meatless meats, the Air Meat is a meat alternative made from factories’ CO2

The past few years we’ve seen “I can’t believe it’s not meat” options out there. These meatless meats or meat alternatives have been created for those that still want some sort of meat for their diets but would also like to be more conscious about the impact of their consumption on our carbon footprint. The first few ones left a lot to be desired taste-wise but over time, they have gotten a lot better and some can even confuse meat lovers and vegans or vegetarians alike.
AGRICULTURE
News 12

Recall Alert: TJX retail stores recall vegan chocolate products

The TJX Companies, Inc. is recalling certain vegan chocolate products because they were labeled as “Dairy Free” but they actually did contain milk. People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. The products being recalled are:
RETAIL
Eater

Can This Cultivated Meat Startup Make Lion Meat a Thing?

Yilmaz Bora got the idea for his company, Primeval Foods, while watching an Eater video about Aska, a two-Michelin-starred Nordic restaurant in Brooklyn. In the video, chef Fredrik Berselius makes quenelles of caviar, inspects a live king crab, and forages ginkgo nuts. But the thing that caught Bora’s attention was the bird. “It was not a chicken, but a bird,” he said. Actually it was a quail, aged and cooked medium-rare, and served dead-bird-style, with the feet still attached. “The owner said he was serving hundreds of them each week,” says Bora. As a vegan, this was unappealing but amazing to him, and it made him realize food that emphasizes a raw connection to nature excites a lot of people. So he started a company making cultivated lion meat.
BROOKLYN, NY
MarketWatch

High beef prices could drive more consumers to chicken

High meat prices could drive many consumers to “trade down” to chicken, according to a report from CoBank, which services agribusiness and farm customers. Retail sales of meat and access to high-quality beef jumped during the pandemic as people cooked and grilled their meals at home. But with...
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Baked Goods Sold in Stores and on Amazon Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns

It's time to check the pantry because a number of baked goods are being pulled from shelves and online retailers including Amazon in a wide-sweeping recall that has resulted in the temporary pause of production at a confectionery factory in Israel. Strauss Israel on April 28 issued a voluntary recall of its Elite-branded chocolate items after it was found the products may be contaminated with salmonella.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Beef and Lamb Recalled Internationally Amid US Meat Woes

More meat products are being pulled from store shelves amid a string of recent meat recalls. The Community Co-operative Store (Nuriootpa) on April 26 issued a recall of certain beef and lamb products "due to the presence of foreign matter," according to a recall notice posted by Food Standards Australia and New Zealand. The items were recalled after it was found they may contain plastic and metal.
AGRICULTURE
Eater

Kellogg’s Is Taking the Government to Court Over Putting Milk in Cereal

Cereal magnate Kellogg’s is taking the government to court over eating dry cereal. Well, kinda. As reported by the Grocer, the maker of Frosties, cornflakes, Coco Pops, et alia is disputing the legality of new High Fat Salt Sugar (HFSS) legislation which comes into force in October. As applied, it would demote Kellogg’s products as currently formulated from promotions and prime shelf estate because of their sugar content.
FOOD & DRINKS
GreenMatters

Fungi-Based Meat Alternatives Are Healthy — And Eco-Friendly

As more and more people are beginning to cut back on meat — whether it's for dietary or environmental reasons — a plethora of plant-based meat alternatives have entered the market. Beyond, Impossible, and Gardein are only a few of the mega popular brands, which are made from ingredients like peas and soy, but now, a new plant-based protein is starting to gain traction.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy