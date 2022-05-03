Bates County Deputies Make Arrest in Amoret

On April 20, 2022, TPSO Narcotics Agents were conducting surveillance on a South Baptist Road apartment complex after receiving several complaints of potential drug activity. Agents soon learned Joseph Paul “Joey” Deliberto was the primary suspect, and learned he was possibly distributing heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and prescription pills. While conducting the surveillance, agents observed a female identified as Natalie Marie Reese arrive and enter the apartment. Reese was also being sought by law enforcement due to a failure to appear warrant. As agents approached the apartment and announced their presence, they were subsequently forced to make entry into the residence where Deliberto and Reese were detained without incident. A subsequent search of the residence left Agents in complete shock…..

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO