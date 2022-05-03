ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amoret, MO

Bates County Deputies Make Arrest in Amoret

By News Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 2nd around 10 am Bates County deputies patrolling the Amoret area made a traffic stop on a subject that had active warrants for his arrest. The subject was Robert D. Gillispie of Amoret, Missouri....

