Clematis is a popular perennial climbing plant that produces colorful, winding blooms that are occasionally fragrant. Due to their vining nature, these plants can be added into your garden in a myriad of creative ways: You can plant them along an arbor, up a fence, or even on a freestanding trellis. Ahead, you'll discover everything you need to know about growing and caring for clematis, so you can introduce this show-stopping variety around your own landscape.

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO