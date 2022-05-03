Pedestrians struck in fatal Valrico crash were runners, deputies say

The intersection of Culbreath Road and Natures Way Blvd. where a fatal crash took place Friday morning. The intersection is near Alafia Elementary School. [ Google Maps ]

VALRICO — The three pedestrians struck by a car Friday morning near Alafia Elementary School were runners, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

One runner died at the scene of the crash, deputies said. The other two suffered injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, though one was taken to Tampa General Hospital. Their identities and relationships to each other were not released.

Deputies say the three were running south on the shoulder of Culbreath Road near Nature’s Way Boulevard when a car hit them from behind just after 5 a.m. — about an hour and a half before sunrise. The runners were not wearing reflective clothing and their backs were to traffic, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver who struck the runners initially thought he ran over a trash can, deputies said, but he later returned to the scene.

Speed and impairment were not factors in the crash, deputies said, and no charges are pending against the driver.