ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valrico, FL

Pedestrians struck in fatal Valrico crash were runners, deputies say

By Josh Fiallo
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dw9OU_0fRYswQ700
The intersection of Culbreath Road and Natures Way Blvd. where a fatal crash took place Friday morning. The intersection is near Alafia Elementary School. [ Google Maps ]

VALRICO — The three pedestrians struck by a car Friday morning near Alafia Elementary School were runners, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

One runner died at the scene of the crash, deputies said. The other two suffered injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, though one was taken to Tampa General Hospital. Their identities and relationships to each other were not released.

Deputies say the three were running south on the shoulder of Culbreath Road near Nature’s Way Boulevard when a car hit them from behind just after 5 a.m. — about an hour and a half before sunrise. The runners were not wearing reflective clothing and their backs were to traffic, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver who struck the runners initially thought he ran over a trash can, deputies said, but he later returned to the scene.

Speed and impairment were not factors in the crash, deputies said, and no charges are pending against the driver.

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

1 dead in fatal crash on State Road 60 in Hillsborough, troopers say

A 30-year-old Plant City man is dead after he was ejected during a crash on State Road 60 in Hillsborough County on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man lost control of his pickup truck, which crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and overturned near Smith Ryals Road around 3:24 p.m., the agency said in a news release. He was ejected from his vehicle.
PLANT CITY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa boy, 15, facing felony vehicular homicide charge in fatal crash

A 15-year-old Tampa boy is facing a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a crash that killed a 44-year-old woman in Plant City. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Calvin Sanford has been identified as the driver of a stolen Nissan Frontier that fled from an attempted traffic stop in Tampa on March 12. He is being charged as an adult, agency spokesperson Merissa Lynn said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valrico, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Sunrise, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Valrico, FL
Accidents
Hillsborough County, FL
Accidents
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Valrico, FL
Crime & Safety
People

Fla. Teen Dies After Truck Pulls His Raft from Pond to Parking Lot: 'He Was the Best Brother Ever,' Says Mom

A Florida family is grieving the loss of 18-year-old Christian Garner, who died in a rafting accident in Pensacola on Saturday, ABC station WEAR-TV reported. "Christian was my baby boy," his mother, who hasn't been identified and wasn't ready to speak on camera, told WEAR-TV. "He was such a mama's boy growing up. He loved working on cars, and he just started a new four-wheeler project. He loved to fish. He really loved his family, and we all love him so much. He was the best brother ever. My other two kids just lost their best friend."
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Runners#Traffic Accident#Tampa General Hospital
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

2 Alabama men charged after 'takeover' of Florida beach town

Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said.More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said.Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20 and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.“Law enforcement determined...
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
66K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy