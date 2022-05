With Russell Wilson no longer with the Seattle Seahawks, there has been much speculation on what’s going to happen with wide receiver DK Metcalf. Stars at his position have been a hot commodity this offseason, with several asset-rich trades and high-value contract extensions being made left and right for elite pass-catchers. DK Metcalf, who just so happens to be one of them, is on the final year of his rookie deal after being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO