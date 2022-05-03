Shooting suspect still missing after 7-hour SWAT situation in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are still looking for a suspect in a Plant City shooting after a 7-hour SWAT response to a Tampa home Tuesday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it received information that Oscar Juan Molina, 44, was seen at a home on Still Wind Drive.

Molina was wanted for a deadly shooting at Twilight Zone Liquor in Plant City.

HCSO SWAT and crisis negotiators arrived at the home at 9:12 a.m., and deputies evacuated neighbors in the immediate vicinity as a precaution.

However, shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced that after multiple attempts to contact Molina and the use of a robot to clear the home, they learned that Molina was not inside the house.

Oscar Juan Molina

“Due to the nature of his crimes, this was intel that we had to act on immediately in order to try to locate this violent, dangerous individual. We will continue our pursuit of this homicide suspect until he is arrested,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “If anyone knows his whereabouts, we are urging you to please call us before he is able to hurt someone.”

If you know where Molina is, call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

