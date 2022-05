Theater vets Scott Parker and Kat Ricker will host variety show at the cultural center.A community variety show, Chehalem Valley Vaudeville, will take place next month at the Chehalem Cultural Center in Newberg. Nine local residents will take the stage June 10-11 to perform various talents, from singing and playing instruments to improv and juggling -- all in a homage to the entertainment style of the late 19th century to early 20th century. "I've always been a big Vaudeville fan, with its anything-goes elements of surprise and wonder, combined with raucous, good-natured humor," Kat Ricker, public information director...

