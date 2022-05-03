ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate Republican leader McConnell says wants probe of Supreme Court abortion draft 'breach'

 2 days ago
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) leaves after speaking to reporters following the Senate Republicans weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Following the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade abortion protections, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday called for an investigation of a "lawless action," adding that the Justice Department must pursue criminal charges if applicable.

The McConnell statement did not specifically say he was referring to the draft decision leaked to Politico. “This lawless action should be investigated and punished as fully as possible. The Chief Justice must get to the bottom of it and the Department of Justice must pursue criminal charges if applicable," McConnell said.

Reporting by Richard Cowan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

AmenRaa
2d ago

You didn’t think a Supreme Court Justices wife tweeting about overturning a election was important but now you are furious about a leaked document lol ……when one unprecedented action is not important then it makes the next unprecedented act not important ….anything Republicans touch they destroy the Supreme Court has lost all credibility !!!!!!!!!

David Nail
2d ago

if it's true I agree the Supreme Court needs to be completely audited and I think if we need to get rid of a lot of those people in there they're just plain flat boating politically and not according to the rule of law and that's a republican trait could do what they want instead of what's good for the nation

dave davis
2d ago

thats funny a russian republican wanting answers after trying to block the j6 commity from getting to the truth about j6 wonder why

Reuters

Reuters

