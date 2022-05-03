ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Hollywood rips abortion ruling draft: ‘SCOTUS nudges America closer to Handmaids Tale status’

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Celebrities are blasting a draft ruling that indicates the Supreme Court is poised to overturn its Roe v. Wade decision that protects the federal right to abortion, calling it a “shameful” move that will “condemn women to die.”

The draft majority opinion published Monday by Politico, reportedly written in February, would give states authority over abortion access — a reversal of the 1973 landmark ruling that said the Constitution protects a woman’s right to choose abortion without excessive government restriction.

The report of the draft opinion ignited a social media firestorm and led to protests outside the Supreme Court in Washington, with several prominent Hollywood figures condemning its conservative majority.

Actor Sophia Bush reacted to a photo of barricades being erected outside the Supreme Court, writing on Twitter, “How nice that these ideological nuts who don’t care about democracy or the will of the people — who overwhelmingly support a woman’s right to choose — can feel safe inside whilst they eviscerate our rights and condemn women to die.”

“Abortion will never end,” the “Chicago P.D.” star wrote. “Only safe abortions.”

Bette Midler, a vocal critic of former President Trump, wrote that Roe v. Wade has “been settled law, guaranteed by the Constitution for 50 years; the 14th Amendment to the document that is the foundation of our country’s laws.”

“If they strike down this amendment,” the 76-year-old performer said, “what is to stop them striking down others that conservatives don’t agree with?”

“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane, who in 2018 donated $2 million to a Democratic super PAC, dubbed the court “staggeringly partisan,” saying it was leading the country to a dystopian future.

Elizabeth Banks also urged Americans to make their voices heard at the ballot box, writing to her more than 2 million Twitter followers, “Despite what this platform and a vocal minority would have you believe, abortion is not that controversial in everyday America.”

“Most Americans support reproductive rights. Get out the VOTE for it,” the “Charlie’s Angels” director said.

“Restricting abortion access is about controlling women,” comedian Michael Ian Black said. “Not a coincidence that this is happening as women ascend in the economy.”

“Little Fires Everywhere’s” Reese Witherspoon shared a simple message: “Hey SCOTUS. Let Roe Vs. Wade stand.”

“Spotlight” star Mark Ruffalo, a prominent Democratic donor and activist, slammed the draft opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito, saying, “Forced birth and illegal abortions across state lines is backwards and cruel.”

“The Supreme Court has BECOME the division,” Ruffalo, 54, wrote. Based on Alito’s arguments, Ruffalo said, the high court “is strictly political now.”

“A majority in this country are angry tonight. Not a small majority. A giant majority,” wrote “Frozen’s” Josh Gad.

“I will fight like hell,” he said. “We all must.”

