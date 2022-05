The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET for game 2 of the series. Fans can now shop around for tickets to the series. The Maple Leafs lead the series 1-0 after a 5-0 win against the two time defending Stanley Cup Champions in game 1 of the playoff series opener. Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist and Jack Campbell made 23 saves in his second playoff shutout of his career. According to the AP, teams that have won the series opener hold an all-time record of 499-228, including a 9-6 mark last season.

