ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

How conservative media is reacting to the bombshell SCOTUS leak on Roe v. Wade

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPaHy_0fRYqfjQ00
Tweet

Pundits across the conservative media ecosystem are expressing approval and vindication in the wake of news that the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade.

At the same time, some right-wing commentators and court watchers are expressing outrage that a draft memo of the decision was leaked to Politico late Monday night, arguing the breach was part of a ploy to intimidate justices or change the outcome of the vote before a court opinion is officially made public late next month.

“No matter what you think about this outcome, the leak itself represents a shocking and unprecedented breach of the court’s confidentiality, which is, sacrosanct, and it’s key to the court’s ability on any issue to engage in the give and take and all the decision-making based on the Constitution, not because of political pressure,” said Fox News host Laura Ingraham, a former Supreme Court law clerk, during her nightly show just hours after the Politico story had published.

“It is not up to a law clerk or any employee of the court to leak a decision in what is a naked attempt to try to change the outcome.”

The banner headline on the Drudge Report Tuesday morning blared “END OF THE ROE, OPINION LEAKS, HUNT FOR SOURCE.”

“There is little question that this leak is designed to create threat to the life and limb of any justice who signs onto the majority opinion,” wrote conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro in a tweet on Monday night. “Prosecution to the full extent of the law.”

Several Republican lawmakers parroted similar lines of thought soon after the draft memo was published, celebrating the apparent ruling as a victory for the religious right.

Ari Fleischer, a former White House staffer during President George W. Bush’s administration, called the leak to Politico “an insurrection against the Supreme Court.”

“I’ve already seen people on the Left celebrating this leaker, calling him brave, trying to throw a Hail Mary to stop the ruling from being issued,” Fleischer said. “Who at the Supreme Court will trust each other now if they know that their drafts are going to be leaked, just like everything else in Washington?”

Conservative radio host Mark Levin predicted on Tuesday morning that Democrats will use news of the memo to continue what he characterized as a “grave assault on the Supreme Court.”

“Of course, the Democrat Party is destroying this country,” Levin said. “Look at the confirmation process. It started with Bork. The Democrats targeted him under Kennedy and Biden, and it moves on to others, including Clarence Thomas, including Kavanaugh. Republicans don’t treat Democrat nominees this way. They may object to them. When you say the Supreme Court doesn’t look like America, you’re undermining the credibility of the court.”

Longtime conservative radio and cable news host Glenn Beck tweeted “THANK GOD” in all caps while calling for the leaker to be identified and prosecuted.

“Who released this?” Beck asked. “They should be found and punished if against the law. This is the 1st time in our history.”

Comments / 1

Related
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Fox host mocked for saying Democrats will hold an ‘insurrection’ over moves to overturn Roe v Wade

A Fox Nation host has been mocked online after she accused Democrats of leaking an alleged “first draft” of an opinion ruling overturning Roe v Wade as an “intimidation tactic”. Tomi Lahren, who was speaking hours after Politico reported on the leaked draft late on Monday, also suggested Democrats and their supporters would stage an “insurrection” to block the 1973 ruling being repealed by the right-leaning Supreme Court.“[This is] Absolutely an intimidation tactic and also a distraction tactic here,” said Lahren of the “first draft”, which appeared to be signed by conservative Justice Samuel Alito and described Roe as being “egregiously wrong from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Fleischer
Person
Ben Shapiro
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Glenn Beck
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Mark Levin
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Media#U S Supreme Court#Scotus#The Supreme Court#Fox News
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

552K+
Followers
67K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy