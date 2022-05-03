ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Top Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell was phenomenal in Vancouver Giants’ historic upset

By Scott Mc Laughlin
 2 days ago

If you’re feeling down after the Bruins’ Game 1 loss to the Hurricanes Monday night, here’s a little bit of a pick-me-up. Their top prospect, Fabian Lysell, is setting the world on fire.

Well, at least the Western Hockey League. In his first taste of playoff hockey in North America, Boston’s 2021 first-round pick had a ridiculous 15 points in six games to help lead the Vancouver Giants to a historic upset over the Everett Silvertips.

The Giants were major underdogs going into the series as the eight-seed in the WHL’s Western Conference with a 24-39-5 record, while the Silvertips were the No. 1 seed with a 45-13-10 record. This marked the first time since the league expanded to a 16-team playoff format in 2002 that an eight-seed beat a one-seed.

Lysell, who was the Giants’ leading scorer in the regular season with 62 points in 53 games, recorded a point in all six games and multiple points in four of them. He finished with four goals and 11 assists total and was a plus-9 in the series.

Lysell assisted on all five Vancouver goals in a 5-4 overtime win in Game 1, and he assisted on four of the Giants’ six goals in Monday night’s 6-3 Game 6 win to close out the series. Check out one of his assists, on a nice criss-cross rush starting in his own zone, in the video below (he’s No. 11 in white).

Lysell and the Giants will now face the second-seeded Kamloops Blazers in a second-round series that begins Friday night. Obviously one residual effect of Vancouver advancing is that it further delays any potential move to Boston (which was always a long shot) or Providence (more likely) for Lysell this spring.

While some Bruins fans may have been clinging to the dream of Lysell being some mid-series savior for Boston -- and look, given their offensive struggles, we get it -- in the bigger picture, this is a terrific experience for him, and seeing him perform so well is extremely encouraging. It will only help Lysell in the long run.

