The intersection at Preston Road and Northwest Highway is a busy one, but one thing that hasn’t changed over the years is the “Little White House” office of Ebby Halliday Realtors at the northwest corner of the two well-traveled roads. Just behind the iconic white home that still houses an office of the late Ebby Halliday’s eponymous real estate brokerage was the personal home of Ebby and Maurice Acers.

REAL ESTATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO