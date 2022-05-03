ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Deming Border Patrol agents make rescue in the desert

 2 days ago
EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents from the El Paso Sector rescued seven stranded migrants during separate events in the last seven days. The most recent rescue occurred Thursday April 28, in the morning, when agents assigned to the Deming Station in New Mexico along with the United States Army National Guard helicopter, encountered a lost migrant south of the West Potrillo Mountains. The migrant from Mexico, stated that he got lost and contacted emergency services for his rescue.

The individual was found in good health and was transported to the station for further medical evaluation by medical personal.

On Thursday, April 21, in the early morning hours, agents assigned to the Santa Teresa Station received a call from Mexico Emergency 911, advising of lost migrant in the United States. Agents responded to the emergency call and encountered a lost adult female northwest of the Sunland Park landfill. Agents evaluated her on-site. A second medical evaluation was performed at the Santa Teresa station by Loyal Source contract medical personal.

Fortunately, the migrant woman was found in good health.

Another rescue occurred two hours later, again by Santa Teresa agents, when a migrant was encountered in the desert eight miles northwest from the Santa Teresa International Port of Entry. Agents assisted an adult male migrant from Mexico on-scene, who had been abandoned after crossing the border. The individual was found in good health and was transported to the station for further medical evaluation by medical personal.

Lifesaving rescues continued the next day, Friday, at about 1:30 a.m., when agents assigned to the Santa Teresa Station, responded to a call from 911 advising of two stranded migrants. Agents encountered two adult males from Ecuador and El Salvador northwest of the Santa Teresa International Port of Entry. Both migrants were medically evaluated on-site and transported for a second evaluation.

Fortunately, both males were found in good health condition.

The fourth incident occurred Friday night, when agents assigned to the Lordsburg Station in New Mexico rescued two migrants in the Animas Mountains. The individuals were encountered without water or food and stated that they walked for seven days. Both individuals were provided food and water and were medically evaluated. They were found to be in good health.

Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector continues to invest in new technology to support our rescue efforts. El Paso Sector currently has 17 rescue beacons and 520 emergency placards, that are strategically placed throughout the sector.

Since Fiscal Year 2022 began, El Paso Sector agents have performed 285 rescues. “These rescues demonstrate how our Border Patrol agents everyday are out there saving human lives,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “Transnational Criminal Organizations promise a safe passage when the reality is cruel and dangerous. Had it not been for the rapid rescue efforts of our Border Patrol agents, these migrants may have faced an uncertain outcome.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635- 2509.

