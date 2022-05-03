ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden, lawmakers react to SCOTUS Roe v. Wade draft

By Makea Luzader
WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — After a draft from the Supreme Court was leaked on Monday evening showing that Roe v. Wade would be overturned , lawmakers and the nation spoke out with different reactions. Some denounced the decision, while others denounced the leak itself.

President Biden made a statement on Tuesday regarding the leak, saying that although they did not know whether or not the leak was genuine, “if the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose. And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November.”

He continued to say that “a woman’s right to choose is fundamental.”

Supreme Court that rarely leaks does so now

Republican lawmakers denounced the leak , with Representative Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) calling it an “assault” from the left on the Supreme Court and “ an unprecedented breach of confidentiality, clearly meant to intimidate .”

The draft states that the Supreme Court’s ruling would eliminate abortion protections at the federal level and hand authority over abortion access to the states, the Hill reported .

This comes amidst a wave of state legislation either protecting reproductive rights or taking steps to limit them . Several states, as shown in the below interactive map from AP, have laws ready to go into place if this ruling becomes reality.

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said the draft " shows a right-wing majority poised to destroy Roe, Casey and the constitutional right to privacy ."

Hillary Clinton also took to Twitter, saying that the ruling was " not surprising. But still outrageous ."

