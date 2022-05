We are getting to what is often a very bittersweet time for many seniors as their high school athletic careers come to an end and for many it will also mark the end of their playing days representing a team or school. Take for example a baseball player who started in Little League at the age of 5 in the tee ball division. He worked their way up to the minors and then majors and was good enough to play on a travel team which kept him (and his parents) busy on a year-long basis. Eventually it was on to middle school and then high school where each spring he would put on that uniform with the name of his school splashed across the chest.

