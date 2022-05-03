ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ratings agency says insurance action 'essential' to stabilize market in Florida

By Jim Saunders
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02q00T_0fRYnVJt00

TALLAHASSEE — The financial-rating agency AM Best said Monday that further “action is essential” to stabilize Florida’s property-insurance market, as lawmakers prepare to grapple with the issue during a special legislative session this month.

The agency issued a four-page commentary that described a stew of problems for insurers, such as high reinsurance and litigation costs, and pointed to companies seeking hefty rate increases and reducing the numbers of policies they write.

“Insurance industry leaders in Florida have been warning that the current environment for those offering personal property coverage is on shaky ground, given the state’s risks and litigiousness,” the commentary said. “Escalating losses have prompted advocacy groups to call for legislative reform to stabilize the insurance market. Growing support led to legislation introduced in 2019 and again in 2021 aimed at lowering the runaway costs of litigation, a key driver of operating losses, but reform has not achieved the desired effect. Further action is essential to stabilize the market.”

The document came three weeks before the scheduled May 23 start of the special legislative session, which Gov. Ron DeSantis called after the House and Senate could not reach agreement during this year’s regular session on an insurance bill.

It also came after three property insurers — Lighthouse Property Insurance Corp., Avatar Property & Casualty Insurance Co. and St. Johns Insurance Co. — have been declared insolvent since February.

Meanwhile, in an April 25 filing at the federal Securities and Exchange Commission, FedNat Holding Co., which has three property-insurance subsidiaries that do business in Florida, cited “substantial doubt with respect to its ability to continue as a going concern.”

FedNat said it had agreed to file a plan with the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation to demonstrate its “ability to secure and maintain a financial strength rating acceptable to the secondary mortgage market, acquire sufficient reinsurance as of its July 1, 2022 renewal, support its existing business via the securing of additional capital and address its non-Florida losses and policies.”

Alexis Bakofsky, chief of staff at the Office of Insurance Regulation, said in an email Monday that FedNat had filed the plan, which was not subject to release because it had been marked as a trade secret under state law.

“OIR is working closely with FedNat to protect policyholders,” Bakofsky said in the email.

It remains unclear what steps lawmakers will take during the special session, as many homeowners across the state get hit with rate increases or lose coverage.

The AM Best commentary was titled, “Troubled Florida Property Market Participants Under Immense Pressure.” It said hurricanes have not been the “primary culprit” in the insurance problems but cited other issues, such as reinsurance and litigation costs and large numbers of roof-damage claims.

“Insurers have responded with rate increases, underwriting adjustments, and targeted non-renewals while avoiding more problematic areas of the state,” the document said. “Despite these initiatives, rate adequacy continues to challenge some carriers as they request rate increases, compounding rate actions taken in previous periods.”

Reinsurance, which is essentially backup coverage that insurers purchase, plays a critical role in the Florida market. Increasing reinsurance costs and concerns about availability are raising concerns in the industry, as reinsurance coverage comes up for renewal.

“Florida property insurers may find full placement of their catastrophe reinsurance programs ahead of the upcoming renewal season a challenge,” Chris Draghi, an associate director at AM Best, said in a prepared statement.

Insurers also have blamed questionable, if not fraudulent, roof-damage claims for causing losses. That also has resulted in insurers declining to provide coverage for homes with old roofs.

During a pre-hurricane season briefing with reporters Monday, Charles Nyce, an associate professor of risk management and insurance at Florida State University, said insurers do not want to sell insurance on homes with roofs that are more than 10 years old.

“I don’t want to sound alarm bells too much, but I don’t think you can look at the current state of the private-insurance market in the state of Florida and say that it is good,” Nyce said. “It is a very fragile market that we have, extremely fragile.”

— News Service Assignment Manager Tom Urban contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
WBUR

Inside Florida's property insurance crisis

The Florida property insurance market is in trouble. "For the last two years, the private companies operating in Florida have had a combined negative net income of $1 billion. So, the market is fundamentally shutting down." It's bad for homeowners too. "Consumers are on life support right now. They are...
FLORIDA STATE
Lincoln Report

Florida Is the Most Expensive State in the U.S.

Rents and home prices are soaring at their fastest rate in years, making it harder for millions of working and middle-class families to get by. According to Irina Ivanova of CBS News, the pandemic has led to a shocking bout of inflation, as demand for housing has outstripped supply. This has been especially hard on low-income families who are being forced to spend a greater percentage of their income on housing.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Toby Hazlewood

A Non-Profit Has Reviewed Florida's Budget And Found $281 Million of 'Turkeys' - Items of Questionable Spending

Governor Ron DeSantisHouse Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Non-Profit group Florida Tax Watch released its annual review of the state's proposed budget on April 28. Florida's lawmakers have approved a sizeable budget of $118.1 billion and it's due to be signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in advance of July.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualty Insurance#Property Insurance#State Insurance#Insurance Policies#House#Senate#St Johns Insurance Co
Toni Koraza

Florida to Face Extended Food Shortages

Photo by Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. Food prices are hitting record highs in Florida. The rest of the United States is also facing similar hurdles. Core inflation is running wild, and the economy is hot. Global food prices are no exception, posting a 20% increase YoY.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Toni Koraza

Do you want Disney to leave Florida?

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that prohibits schools in the Sunshine State from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity. The controversial legislation was later dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill. However, DeSantis is coming after more than just schools.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Commercial

Daily Commercial

1K+
Followers
536
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Leesburg, FL from Leesburg Daily Commercial.

 http://dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy