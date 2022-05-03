ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milaca, MN

Milaca woman accused of breaking into home, deploying pepper spray

By St. Cloud Times
 2 days ago
ST. CLOUD — A Milaca woman faces a felony burglary charge after she was accused of entering a man's home and spraying pepper spray Sunday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Ashly Jo Weekley, 26, is charged with felony first-degree burglary and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to the court complaint, St. Cloud police were sent to a residence around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. A man at the scene told police he was awakened, smelled pepper spray and spotted Weekley leaving the residence. He believed the front door was unlocked, but he did not invite her inside nor was aware anyone else invited her inside, the complaint said.

Another man told police he was sleeping in the living room and awoke to see Weekley spraying pepper spray.

Weekley told police she saw the man in the living room and had a physical altercation with him because she was upset. She said she sprayed the man with pepper spray because he bit her. Officers observed bite marks on her shoulder, the complaint said.

Officers found a small can of pepper spray next to a curb near the residence.

Weekley was booked in Stearns County jail and had a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

