Casting their ballots during Tuesday’s primary election

By Wilmington News Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters received their requested ballot — either Republican, Democratic, or issues-only — from the...

Guest Commentary: Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan Was Deeply Involved in Attempted Coup to Overturn 2020 Election

The net is tightening around Jimbo. As more damning text messages, testimony and phone call records encircle the pint-sized pol from Urbana, Jim Jordan should be breaking out in a cold sweat. The 4th District U.S. congressman should be squirming in his shirt sleeves with each new revelation trickling out about his behind-the-scenes treachery leading up to and including Jan. 6.
OHIO STATE
Salon

Democrat flips Michigan district Trump won in 2020 by 16 points

A Democrat scored an upset on Tuesday in a Michigan state House race for the first time in nearly three decades. Democrat Carol Glanville beat out Republican Robert Regan to represent the state's 74th District, winning roughly 51.7% of the vote, while Regan won only 40%, according to MLive. In 2020, incumbent Republican won Mark Huizenga won the seat by more than 26%. Trump won the district by 16 percentage points.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

Ohio Democrat running for governor tells Chuck Todd government shouldn’t restrict when women can get abortions

Ohio’s Democrat nominee for governor indicated that there should no government restrictions on when a woman can get an abortion during a MSNBC interview on Wednesday. After winning her primary on Tuesday, Nan Whaley, former Mayor of Dayton, will face off against Republican Governor Mike DeWine in Ohio’s gubernatorial election this November. MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd interviewed the Democrat on Wednesday, asking her to weigh in on the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade, and where she drew the line on abortion rights.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio man who painted Trump’s face in front yard wins GOP primary

A Port Clinton man who built a national media profile by splaying President Donald Trump’s iconography across his 19,000 square-foot front yard won a congressional primary Tuesday. J.R. Majewski, an Air Force veteran who says he works in the nuclear industry, will face off against Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, who first won the seat in […] The post Ohio man who painted Trump’s face in front yard wins GOP primary appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Here Are the Big Things You'll Vote on for the Primary and Other Elections in Ohio on May 3, 2022

Elections in Ohio this year are kind of chaotic. Are they happening? Are all of the candidates on the ballot? Has your district changed? Will the results even count?. We're going to be honest – we don't have all the answers, and the Buckeye State doesn't, either. Ohio is in a bit of a boondoggle this election season due to the controversy surrounding district maps for state legislative races. The redistricting process, which was last completed in 2011, was supposed to rebalance the House of Representatives voting, among other initiatives, ultimately influencing an area's political affiliation and what those representative legislators might do.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Live updates l Midterm results show strong Trump influence

The midterm election season began in earnest Tuesday with primaries in Indiana and Ohio. Ohio’s hotly contested Republican Senate race tested the enduring power of former President Donald Trump’s influence, as his endorsed candidate, JD Vance, defeated six others for the GOP nomination for the seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman.
OHIO STATE

