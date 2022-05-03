Casting their ballots during Tuesday’s primary election

Elections in Ohio this year are kind of chaotic. Are they happening? Are all of the candidates on the ballot? Has your district changed? Will the results even count?. We're going to be honest – we don't have all the answers, and the Buckeye State doesn't, either. Ohio is in a bit of a boondoggle this election season due to the controversy surrounding district maps for state legislative races. The redistricting process, which was last completed in 2011, was supposed to rebalance the House of Representatives voting, among other initiatives, ultimately influencing an area's political affiliation and what those representative legislators might do.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO