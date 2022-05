The Norfolk Tides (13-12) beat the Nashville Sounds (16-8), 7-4, on Tuesday night. It was the first game ever between the two teams. The Tides scored first in the second inning on two RBI singles. Patrick Dorrian hit the first one, followed right by Ryan McKenna in his first game with Norfolk this season. Nashville did respond though, scoring one run in the bottom half of the second and three runs in the the third, going up 4-2.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO