Kate Hudson Is Teen Son Ryder Robinson’s Biggest Cheerleader as He Reaches 1-Year Anniversary With Iris Apatow

By Julia Teti
 2 days ago
It’s hard to believe that the celebs we’ve been obsessing over for years are parents to burgeoning teen stars. Time has flown by so quickly, and just like that, some famous celebrity kids are already commemorating major milestones in their lives — particularly in their relationships. We already knew Kate Hudson ’s 18-year-old son, Ryder Robinson, and Leslie Mann ’s 19-year-old daughter, Iris Apatow, have been dating for some time. But recently the cute couple marked an important occasion in their relationship — and both Iris and Ryder’s famous moms showed their support.

Just a few short days ago, Iris and Ryder took to their respective Instagram accounts and posted a series of photos and videos from their time together. The lovebirds looked so cute in the chosen snapshots from their relationship , and captioned their posts with nods to their anniversary. “Happy anniversary my sweet,” Iris captioned her post, which you can see below, adding a red heart emoji.

Ryder also posted to his Instagram account, writing, “Happy anniversary my love.” Naturally, both Iris and Ryder commented on each other’s posts, but one of our favorite comments came from Ryder’s mom, Kate. The Almost Famous alum not only commented on her son’s social media post, but also left a string of red heart emojis on Iris’ Instagram tribute as well. Iris’ mom, actress Leslie Mann, followed suit too, leaving a few red heart emojis on Ryder’s sweet anniversary post.

While Ryder and Iris have taken care to keep their relationship as private as possible, it’s still so sweet to see these two flourishing and enjoying their relationship. Even more so, we love how supportive Kate and Leslie have been throughout their teens’ relationship — they’re clearly letting their two teens share what they feel comfortable with, and they’re not publicly disclosing any details about their kids’ relationship either. We’re all for this maternal support, and cannot wait to see these two teens continue to thrive.

