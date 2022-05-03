Met Gala 2022: See What the Stars Wore to the After Parties

Panniers, bustles, extreme corsets: The fashion elements that were so in vogue in high-society America in the 20th century feel, well… a bit different today. It didn’t take long for those who threw it back to the latter at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday night to prompt references to BBLs (aka Brazilian butt lifts) on Twitter, where critics have unsurprisingly been among the toughest. As always, the commentary has been amusing—as well as a bit cruel. But who can blame the loquacious onlookers in the latter camp when none other than the evening’s honorary cochair Tom Ford didn’t mince words about his true feelings about the red carpet just days prior? “It’s turned into a costume party,” the designer and Council Fashion Designers of America chairman said in an excerpt from Amy Odell’s upcoming biography of Anna Wintour. “[It] used to just be very chic people wearing very beautiful clothes going to an exhibition about the 18th century. You didn’t have to look like the 18th century, you didn’t have to dress like a hamburger, you didn’t have to arrive in a van where you were standing up because you couldn’t sit down because you wore a chandelier.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO