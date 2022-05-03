Met Gala 2022: See What the Stars Wore to the After Parties

At first glance, the violet tie-dyed Iris Van Herpen gown that Teyana Taylor wore to the 2022 Met Gala exuded anything but Gilded Glamour fashion. The actress, musician, and dancer paired the dress with a futuristic golden headpiece that snaked onto her face, giving the already New Age design even more of a modernist twist. But as Taylor tells it, the gown—which featured a handkerchief train along with poufed sleeves and a strappy, cutout bodice adorned with plissé silk—had its own elements of the late 1800s, and thus hit the bull’s-eye on the theme of the night. “Even though Iris generally does modern pieces, I think there’s a correlation between the innovation she uses in her designs today and the innovation that existed during the Gilded Age when it came to fashion,” Taylor said in an e-mail the morning after her whirlwind Met Gala evening, which included meeting Winnie Harlow (who also wore Iris Van Herpen) on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and posing for pictures, then hitting LaQuan Smith’s after party with her husband Iman Shumpert. “American fashion is a celebration of self-expression, innovation, and creativity, and that’s something you definitely see in Iris’s work.”
Comments / 0