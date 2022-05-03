ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Missing man last seen in Center City

By Doc Louallen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen...

Comments / 1

NBC Philadelphia

Woman Stabbed While Jogging In Center City

A woman is recovering after she was stabbed while jogging in Philadelphia’s Graduate Hospital neighborhood. The 27-year-old woman was jogging along the 800 block of South Broad Street on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. when she was stabbed by an unidentified suspect once in her left thigh. The woman walked...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS Philly

Mother Charged After Shooting Her 2 Boys; Children Not Expected To Survive, Bucks County DA Says

UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A mother is charged with the attempted murder of her two children and a 22-year-old neighbor in Bucks County, authorities say. The two boys, ages 13 and 9, will give the gift of life to others as their organs will be donated, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in a press conference on Monday afternoon. The boys are on life support Monday night, being kept alive to donate their organs through Gift of Life. Following the organ transplants, his office is prepared to upgrade 38-year-old Trinh Nguyen’s charges to two counts of homicide. “Both children will...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

‘We’re Preparing For The Worst’: Family Awaits Answers As Philadelphia Police Investigate Double Homicide In Logan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double homicide in Philadelphia’s Logan section. Police say a man was carrying out a wellness check at a house when he was shot and killed. Then, police say they found a second body in that house. Police were able to take a 22-year-old suspect into custody about a block and a half away from the murder scene.   The man taken into custody is identified as the grandson of a missing grandfather who hasn’t been seen or heard from in four days.   Philadelphia police made a grim discovery after a family member called 911. The family member said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Philly

Man Shoots, Kills 2 Armed Teenage Boys During Attempted Robbery In Norristown, Officials Say

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Two armed teenage boys were shot and killed after they attempted to rob a man in Norristown on Friday night, officials say. The incident occurred in an alley behind the 300 block of Warren Street around 8 p.m. Officials say police responded to a report of two males deceased from gunshot wounds. Once they arrived, they also found the shooter. The investigation revealed that the two 17-year-old boys attempted to rob the shooter. Officials say they pulled a gun on him as he was walking to his car from a nearby residence. Officials say early indications revealed there was a...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

FOUND: Missing Man Located By Kayaks On Jersey Shore

UPDATE: A 46-year-old Ocean County man who went missing near a creek has been found, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. David Wright was located in Berkeley Township along the Cedar Creek, by a search crew on kayaks, reports said. First responders were trying to find a way to get...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Suspect Muhammad McBride In Custody After Fatal Shooting Inside Chester Corner Market, Police Say

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A suspect accused of shooting and killing a man inside of a Chester corner market Wednesday morning and then running into a home with children inside has been taken into custody. Police say 18-year-old Muhammad McBride has turned himself in. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of West 3rd Street around 10 a.m. CBS3 was outside the home earlier this afternoon as SWAT arrived and children were seen being carried from the home to safety. Investigators initially believed the suspected killer was hiding inside. Police say a drone was flown but officers couldn’t locate the gunman. Neighbors call the gunfire alarming. “All I could do is run and get under the car, man. We need to really clean up the streets. We need a safe environment for all these kids running around here, man,” a neighbor said. The victim’s identity has not been released.
CHESTER, PA
