Emerging Streetwear Brand AAMIL Launches ‘Trust Over Love’ Capsule

Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White is dropping new pieces from its Spring/Summer 2022 collection and restocks of its sought-after items on HBX. Leading the lineup are the Full Suede Low “Out of Office” Sneakers in White/Light Blue colorway adorned with a tonal arrow on the side and the signature zip-tie lace-up tag. Featuring an outsole with translucent gel inserts and a ribbed heel, the silhouette is said to be the late founder’s imagination of tennis shoes with the late ’80s and early ’90s aesthetics fused with streetwear, basketball, and running elements. Other footwear styles include the Low Vulcanized Canvas Sneakers with blue branding and the Industrial Belt Sliders fitting for the warmer weather.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO