ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Emerging Streetwear Brand AAMIL Launches ‘Trust Over Love’ Capsule

By Sanj Patel
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising UK streetwear label AAMIL has just unveiled its Trust Over Love capsule. Comprising just three pieces, the range features some of the label’s best pieces to date. Underpinned by high-quality materials and designs...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

A Multi-Color, Woven Base Lands On The Nike Air Huarache

As summer inches closer, the Swoosh is unveiling more and more footwear options for those looking for improved breathability, eye-catching colorways and all-day comfort. The Nike Air Huarache’s latest ensemble fits the description well. Deviating from Tinker Hatfield’s original design from 1991, the upcoming take on the running silhouette...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Rich Green Animates The Latest Greyscale Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape

The Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape isn’t the wildest modification of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design, but it’s one of the most important as it contributes to the company’s sustainability efforts. Recently, the trail-inspired iteration appeared in a mix of grey and green tones, with the latter...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds The Air Max Plus To Its Growing “Graffiti” Collection

A year away from celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus has recently seen an explosion in colorways. In addition to compelling styles in line with its debut gradient looks, Sean McDowell’s 1998 design has recently appeared laden with graffiti-reminiscent text as have other Nike Sportswear models.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wizkid
sneakernews.com

The Latest Nike Air More Uptempo Features Multi-Colored Accents And Illustrations

The Nike Air More Uptempo has been widely lauded as one of the best basketball sneakers of all-time. And while it dominated hardwood courts everywhere throughout the 1990s, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette has become a go-to option off-the-court since. Recently, the sneaker emerged in a clean, white-colored ensemble accompanied by multi-color accents.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Clean “Black/Metallic Silver” Finish Lands On The Nike Air Max Plus

While not the focal point of Nike Air Max technology’s 35th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus silhouette continues being a pivotal part of the brand’s roster of products. Recently, the 24-year-old sneaker design appeared in a clean “Black,” “Metallic Silver” and “White” colorway. Base layers consist of honeycomb-shaped mesh that indulge in the pair’s color trifecta via a compelling gradient. Palm tree-inspired TPU overlays also opt for the aforementioned color shift, as do the whale tail-shaped mid-foot shanks underfoot. Tuned Air and Air Max units keep things simple in “Black” and clear arrangements that contribute to the Air Max Plus‘ fresh, understated look.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 5 “Easter” (2022)

While the Easter holiday is behind us, Jordan Brand is still firm on delivering one of the most holiday-appropriate colorways we’ve seen in the year 2022. Enter, the Air Jordan 5: dressed in a soft pastel pink shade, muted blue, and an elegant touch of aqua green, this upcoming Retro release captures all that you’d want and need to align with the Spring holiday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streetwear#Aamil#Trust Over Love
sneakernews.com

Acid Wash Denim Is Also Outfitting The Nike Air Max 97

In the span of the past few months, acid wash denim has become of immense interest for Nike, as they’ve applied the fabric to everything from the Blazer Mid to the Air Jordan 1 Low. And now, the Air Max 97, too, will join in on the fun, pairing the treated material with hits of red and white.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Mini Swooshes To The Air Max Plus

The Nike Air Max Plus may not boast the global appeal of other visible Air-cushioned silhouettes before it, but it continues being a go-to option among street style enthusiasts. For its latest ensemble, the Sean McDowell-designed sneaker has appeared in a predominantly black ensemble coupled with non-standard miniature swoosh logos....
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

Mini Symbols Lands On This Multi-Colored Nike Air Max 1 PRM For Women

As the Nike Air Max 1 continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, Tinker Hatfield’s revolutionary sneaker design further experiments with material, color combinations and themes. After landing in region-exclusive styles for Air Max Day 2022, the original visible Air-cushioned design has emerged in a premium, multi-color ensemble covered in...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Off-White™ Arrives With Full Suede 'OOO' Sneakers in White/Light Blue Colorway

Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White is dropping new pieces from its Spring/Summer 2022 collection and restocks of its sought-after items on HBX. Leading the lineup are the Full Suede Low “Out of Office” Sneakers in White/Light Blue colorway adorned with a tonal arrow on the side and the signature zip-tie lace-up tag. Featuring an outsole with translucent gel inserts and a ribbed heel, the silhouette is said to be the late founder’s imagination of tennis shoes with the late ’80s and early ’90s aesthetics fused with streetwear, basketball, and running elements. Other footwear styles include the Low Vulcanized Canvas Sneakers with blue branding and the Industrial Belt Sliders fitting for the warmer weather.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike’s “Sun Club” Collection Shines Onto The Air Max 90

The “Nike Sun Club” collection has been teased well ahead of summer. And while no launch date is in sight, the lineup continues to promise more warm weather-inspired styles. The latest?: Another Nike Air Max 90. Akin to accompanying Air Force 1 pairs, the newly-surfaced offering indulges in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Nike’s First Sneaker NFT Is, Predictably, A Dunk

It’s long been known that Nike was preparing to enter the metaverse, as their plans to craft digital sneakers and wearables were disclosed back in November of last year. And once the brand added RTFKT Studios, the team behind notable projects like CloneX, it was clear they had no intention of phoning anything in.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 12 Low Golf Revealed In Two Upcoming Colorways

Much like MJ himself, the Jumpman has become quite the golf enthusiast, as they’ve continued to craft shoes built specifically for the sport. And while the brand has turned to the AJ1 Low and AJ4 in the past, their 2022 efforts have been defined by the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf. And soon, two new NRG colorways of said silhouette will be up for grabs, both of which sport simple, Spring-appropriate palettes.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Carabiners Accessorize This Hiking-Themed Nike Air Max Plus 3

The Nike Air Max Plus 3 may not enjoy the same level of fandom as its two direct predecessors, but it continues to deliver compelling styles for those who’ve taken a liking to the aggressive silhouette. Synthetic leather and breathable mesh divvy up most of the pair’s upper, opting...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy