Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich Signs ‘Building Energy Performance Standards’ Legislation into Law

montgomerycountymd.gov
 4 days ago

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich today signed the “Building Energy Performance Standards” (BEPS) legislation (Bill 16-21) into law. The bill, which was passed unanimously by the County Council on April 19, will expand the County’s benchmarking requirements by setting minimum energy performance standards for existing buildings. This will be one of...

www2.montgomerycountymd.gov

