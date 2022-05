ESPN Plus and the NFL have announced that a game will air exclusively on the streaming site next season. This announcement came when the NFL announced the international games they planned to host this upcoming season. The exclusive game on the streaming service will take place in London, England when the Denver Broncos take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. It will be the first time an NFL game has aired exclusively on this streaming service and shows a continuing trend of the NFL partnering with streaming services.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO