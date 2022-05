The Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card* updated its welcome bonus by adding a $100 statement credit to the pot. You earn this statement credit when you spend $2,000 on this card within your first 90 days of opening the account. A statement credit shows up on your billing statement once it is earned to offset your balance. Along with the credit, you also earn 40,000 bonus miles and Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™. The companion fare allows you to buy a $121 flight for a friend ($99 fare plus $22 worth of taxes and fees) when you book a flight for yourself with this card on the same flight. There are no blackout dates when you're using miles or the companion fare to book travel with Alaskan Airlines.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 6 HOURS AGO