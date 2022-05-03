ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ranking the best non-conference games on 2022 college football schedule

Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

View the original article to see embedded media. It's not often the college football schedule gives you a ton of great non-conference games, but the 2022 season could be an outlier. The first...

www.tri-cityherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
College Football HQ

Georgia football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for defending national champion Georgia in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Georgia football schedule for the Bulldogs' 2022 season. Georgia football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Oregon (Atlanta) Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Samford Week 3, ...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Lincoln Riley addresses rumor he left Oklahoma to avoid the SEC

View the original article to see embedded media. Oklahoma thought that Lincoln Riley would be the one to lead the football program as it made the move to the SEC in future, but the coach undid those plans by taking the USC job instead. It didn't take long for the...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Tri-City Herald

Cleveland Browns won’t play any international games this season

The NFL has released their international schedule for the upcoming season and the Cleveland Browns will not participate. None of the team’s 17 games will be played outside of the United States. NFL has put an emphasis on traveling outside of the country for games, to get to play...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Illustrated#American Football#The Penn State Auburn#The Backyard Brawl#Abg Si Llc
AL.com

Nick Saban shares hilarious story about when Alabama lost to Louisiana-Monroe in 2007

Believe it not, there was a time when Alabama fans didn’t think Nick Saban was the man for the job. That statement is laughable now, and the Alabama coach proved it on Monday, sharing a story about a conversation he had in 2007 after his Crimson Tide lost to Louisiana-Monroe during the presentation of the inaugural Nick Saban Legacy Award in a ceremony in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSYX ABC6

The Football Fever: OSU Athletic Director proposes FBS football operate under CFP

SCOTTSDALE -- Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith told ESPN at the Big Ten meetings Tuesday he'd like to see major college football, the FBS, come under the College Football Playoff. With sweeping changes including Name, Image, Likeness and the transfer portal, Smith is suggesting football operate under the umbrella of the CFP with their own rules and structure. The NCAA would continue to host championships for basketball and Olympic sports."We [can] create our own rules, create our own governance structure, have our own enforcement, we have our own requirements, whatever that might be," Smith said. " ... That might be in the medical space, for example, if a student-athlete is injured and hurt in his or her senior year. You take care of them when they're done until they're healed. And we have the funding in place to do that. You don't touch anything else with the NCAA. You keep the academic requirements in place. The reality is, those schools who offer 85 scholarships in football have made a different commitment and that needs to be addressed."The Football Fever analyst Ben Buchanan holds a doctorate in Sport Mangement from the Ohio State University and weighed on the Smith suggestions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Tri-City Herald

Hawks General Manager Regrets Not Upgrading Roster

View the original article to see embedded media. One of my favorite Tuesday morning rituals is tuning into 92.9 FM The Game for their weekly interview with Travis Schlenk. The Atlanta Hawks team president and general manager is always candid and never coy in his interviews. It's been over a week since the Hawks lost an embarrassing 5-game series to the Miami Heat. This morning, Schlenk admitted to doing some soul-searching as of late.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Alabama Might Be Prioritizing Another Quarterback Recruit

Arch Manning's recruitment has drawn college football's brightest spotlight. Alabama isn't the only NCAA juggernaut vying to land the New Orleans prospect from the game's most decorated quarterbacking family. However, the Crimson Tide could have their eyes on another passing prospect from the class of 2023. On the 247Sports Football...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy