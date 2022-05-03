ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction begins for Lighthouse Park on West 9th

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
 2 days ago
Construction for Lighthouse Park, which pays homage to Cleveland's original lighthouse that stood at the corner of West 9th Street and Main Avenue, is underway.

Lighthouse Park will feature seating, new landscaping, lighting and other amenities.

Photo courtesy of Downtown Cleveland Alliance.
Rendering of Lighthouse Park in Cleveland's Warehouse District.

The only remnants of the lighthouse that remain today are six steps and wall of bricks— pieces of history that were examined in our deep-dive 2021 feature story.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

The original lighthouse cost $8,000 to construct, and the stone tower stood 55 feet tall with 11 lamps and 14-inch reflectors, according to Lighthousefriends, which did a complete history of lighthouses in Cleveland.

Western Reserve Historical Society.
Lighthouse at Main and Water (now W. 9th) in the 1870s.

The lighthouse was a reflection of the times. In the 1820 and 1830s, the young city was beginning to grow because of shipping, and ships needed guidance to get into the mouth of the Cuyahoga River.

The park is expected to be completed for visitors to enjoy by August.

