SUV crashes into 2 Bellingham buildings, ends up inside 1
whatcom-news.com
2 days ago
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police were dispatched to the intersection of J Street and Girard Street due to a report of a crash involving a building about 2:10am, Sunday, May 1st. What they found upon arriving was a Toyota 4Runner halfway into a building with its rear tires...
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a crash and fire involving a semitruck and car on the eastbound State Route 18 ramp to State Route 167 in Auburn on Monday evening. Rescuers with South King Fire & Rescue said a man suffered multiple burns and is in...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
CHELAN, Wash. – A mother and her son were both found dead in a Chelan home last Friday. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects. Just after 2 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two gunshot victims in a residence on Apple Acres Road in Chelan. It was a family member who made the report after arriving at the home.
On April 28, 2022, at approximately 1141 hours, Idaho State Police responded to a report of a disabled tour bus on the 4th Street On-Ramp to westbound Interstate 90. Upon arrival, several of the occupants of the bus were standing or sitting alongside the roadway. During the motorist assist, observations of possible drug use were observed with some of the occupants, and it was discovered some occupants possessed controlled substances or paraphernalia, which was seized. Troopers discovered three of the occupants had felony warrants for their arrest from around the United States. Due to the nature of the warrants, several assist units were requested to respond to the scene for the safety of the occupants, public and Trooper?s. The warrants were confirmed, however determined to be non-extraditable from Idaho. All the occupants were released, and no arrests were made, but charges are pending. A second bus arrived at the scene. Troopers assisted the occupants transition to the second bus and the occupants continued to their destinations. The initial bus was later towed away from the scene.
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Five people were taken to hospitals after their vehicle plummeted down an embankment in the Southworth area of unincorporated Kitsap County Friday night. South Kitsap Fire & Rescue said on Twitter that crews were dispatched to the area of Banner Road and Southworth Drive, west...
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A mother is now facing charges for abandoning her 28-year-old daughter inside of an impounded car for nine days, according to the King County Prosecuting Office. Claudine Williams, 45, has been charged with abandonment of a dependent person. A warrant has been issued for her...
Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
SAN ANTONIO — It almost sounds like the beginning of a bad joke -- so, this man walks into a taco shop with a machete in his head ... However, it was no laughing matter Wednesday in San Antonio when a man ran into a nearby taco business after being struck “three to four times” in the back of the head with the weapon, authorities said.
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The FBI’s Seattle Field Office and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teen. Melody J. Thompson, 13, was last seen at her mother’s residence in Hamilton on Sunday morning. She was wearing a...
