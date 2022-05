Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern used the May 3 episode of eponymous SiriusXM radio show to blast the Supreme Court Justices who are considering overturning Roe v. Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal since its 1973 ruling. A majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked on May 2. Alito wrote that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start” and called the reasoning behind the ruling “exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” The Supreme Court has since said the leaked draft is not representative of the court’s...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO