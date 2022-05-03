TK Elevator Debuts Sophisticated Private Event Venue at The Battery Atlanta

The battery

Cobb County’s tallest building, TK Elevator’s Innovation and Qualification Center (IQC), today unveils two stunning event spaces inside the 420-foot-tall tower. Part of TK Elevator’s new North American headquarters at The Battery Atlanta, the IQC opened in February and offers two sought-after event spaces, The Elevation Room and The Horizon Ballroom.

The Elevation Room, located on the tower’s 26th and 27th floors, is a two-story event space featuring striking floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of Downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and key Georgia landmarks, including Kennesaw Mountain and a clear view inside Truist Park.

· The main floor is a 3,246 square-foot vibrant, modern space perfectly appointed for intimate private events for up to 175 people (cocktail); 128 people (seated)

· The mezzanine is a 1,537 square-foot space overlooking the main floor

The Elevation Room can host a one-of-a-kind holiday party, cocktail hour, fundraiser or wedding reception with breathtaking views. Friday night events during the Atlanta Braves season allow for an aerial view of Truist Park’s Friday Night Fireworks presented by the Georgia Lottery.

The Horizon Ballroom, located on the fourth floor, holds up to 400 guests (cocktail); 296 (seated). The 5,720 square-foot ballroom can also be converted into three smaller rooms for more intimate gatherings. Seamlessly blending modern industrial sophistication with inspirational elegance, The Horizon Ballroom is suited for awards banquets or corporate functions. Key features include:

· A large pre-function area with modern furnishings and floor to ceiling windows

· A neutral palette of charcoal, light grey and ivory allows for a variety of audio-visual presentations with three large screens available

· Five additional breakout rooms, ranging from 949-1,236 square feet

“TK Elevator’s event venues provide Atlanta with extraordinary new event space options and will welcome guests with an ambience unlike any other in the city,” said President and CEO Mike Plant. “Braves Development Company is proud to help our partners at TK Elevator open their doors, and we look forward to hosting social, corporate and philanthropic gatherings infused with fresh energy in a memorable setting.”

The event spaces are now open at TK Elevator, and all bookings are handled by the Truist Park event team. For more information on how to book, visit mlb.com/braves/ballpark/events or connect with the team at specialevents@braves.com.