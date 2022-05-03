Serena Williams Reveals 4-Year-Old Daughter Olympia’s Ambition — & It Isn't Tennis

Click here to read the full article.

When she isn’t twinning with her mom, Serena Williams , or making cute dance videos , 4-year-old Olympia is pursuing her true passion. And, no, it isn’t playing tennis.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 2, Williams opened up about what her daughter’s true ambition is — and it has everything to do with frilly dresses and tiaras.

“Her ambition is playing princess games,” the athlete said, after DeGeneres asked if Olympia’s ambition was playing tennis. “She loves princess games and the more we can play anything with princesses , that’s her whole life.”

She didn’t clarify on what “princess games” means, but we can bet it’s super adorable.

In November 2021, Williams appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed something else Olympia likes more than tennis: piano. “She likes tennis, but I don’t know,” Williams told Kimmel. “Honestly, she likes playing piano. When she was in my belly, I played a lot of piano music.”

Also in the interview, she revealed Olympia is actually really good at piano. “And she’s teaching me!” she said. “Like, I’m not even kidding. I have a baby Mozart, of course every parent thinks they have like, a baby Beethoven or whatever.”

Earlier in the interview, DeGeneres asked, “How is she at tennis?” to which Williams responded, “Umm…” and the audience laughed.

“Are you asking as a mom or as an athlete?” Serena asked.

DeGeneres said, “No, as an athlete. As an objective person.”

“I don’t know if I can be objective,” Williams responded. “My husband [Alexis Ohanian] will post this amazing video of her doing a backhand, and I’m like, ‘That was a good shot, but that’s not her consistent backhand.”

Although, Williams has also posted some adorable videos with daughter Olympia on the court . On April 19, she shared a cute video facing off against Olympia, and the two were in matching black-and-white outfits.

She also told DeGeneres, “If she wants to play tennis, we gotta…” while hammering her fist into her hand.

For now, though, Williams is keeping tennis lighthearted for Olympia. “I don’t push her,” Williams said. “Because I’m like, ‘She’s four.’”

“She’s alright,” she added. “I’ve seen 4-year-olds that might take her out.”

Williams also mentioned how amazing her dad, Richard, is for teaching her and Venus to play. “I couldn’t have done that,” she said. For her, it just made sense to enroll Olympia in tennis lessons.

“I don’t have the patience to teach tennis,” Williams said. “It’s so weird, but I don’t really like to play with people who don’t know how to play tennis well. It drives me nuts,” she laughed.

No matter what Olympia decides to pursue, she’s sure to excel at it — just like her mama.

