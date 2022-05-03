CMSF: Registration Open for Home Brewing Competition

Registration is open now through June 7

PASO ROBLES — The Central Coast Home Brewing Competition hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair and sponsored by Five Cities Water Systems, and Doc’s Cellar is now accepting entries. The competition will take place in June and feature beer, ciders, and perry’s made from both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The entries are separated into specific categories put out by the Beer Judge Certification Program. Chief Judge Ryan Foster will be putting together a group of local judges for the annual competition. They will evaluate each entry according to aroma, appearance, and flavor to determine an overall conclusion.

The registration period is now until Friday, June 3, and is $7 per entry. Register today at cmsfw.fairwire.com/

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31, and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”