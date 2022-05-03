ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Stewart’s Mouthwatering Salmon Pasta Recipe Takes Less Than 30 Minutes To Make

By Olivia Harvey
 2 days ago
When you’re tight on time (or exhausted from the day), you want to make yourself a dinner that comes together quickly and easily. But ditch the microwaves meals and spaghetti with jarred sauce — Martha Stewart has a new penne salmon recipe that comes together in less than 30 minutes.

“Shake yourself out of a pasta rut with this simple, supremely flavorful recipe for penne with salmon,” the Stewart’s May 2 Instagram caption reads. “While the noodles cook in their own pot, you’ll sauté juicy cherry tomatoes with garlic and then steam the salmon right in the same pan.”

“The result is a fresh and flavorful seafood dinner that comes together in under 30 minutes.” Fast, easy, and delicious? Yes, please.

And besides the salmon, this recipe contains ingredients you probably already have in your pantry: penne pasta (or your favorite noodle), butter, garlic, cherry tomatoes, dry white wine, romano cheese, salt, pepper, and red chili flakes.

While your pasta is cooking in salted boiling water, melt butter in a straight-sided skillet over medium heat. When the butter has melted, add garlic and red pepper flakes and cook for about 30 seconds before adding the tomatoes and wine. Bring the entire thing to a boil and reduce for 6 or 7 minutes.

Drain the pasta just before it’s done — it will continue cooking in the sauce later — and reserve a cup of pasta water.

Season your salmon with salt and pepper, and when your sauce has reduced, put the salmon in the middle of the skillet and cover it. Cook for about 4 to 5 minutes until the fish turns opaque, then transfer it to a plate.

Throw your pasta into the skillet along with more butter and cheese and stir over low heat. Pour more pasta water into the skillet if more sauce is needed. Allow the pasta to fully cook and then serve with the salmon.

This dish may look and taste elevated, but it can remain your little secret that it only took a few minutes to make.

You can grab Martha’s full recipe for this dish here .

