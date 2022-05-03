Man faces charges for speeding away from deputies

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man faces charges after leading police on a chase down country roads near Paw Paw, according to the Van Buren Sheriff’s office.

A sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a pickup truck on County Road 358 near County Road 665 in Paw Paw Township on Monday. The deputy turned on his lights and siren, but the truck continued to drive, and sped up. Eventually, the truck turned off the road and drove along power lines near the Village of Decatur.

Deputies found the truck abandoned down a two-track and spotted another “suspicious vehicle” leaving the area, which they successfully pulled over, the sheriff’s office said. One of the passengers, Dale Eugene Parish, was found to have several outstanding arrest warrants. He admitted to being the driver in the first truck that fled the deputy. He had been picked up by the second vehicle while leaving the area after abandoning the truck, deputies say.

Parish was arrested and taken to Van Buren County Jail. He faces charges for fleeing and eluding, as well as several outstanding warrants for his arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

