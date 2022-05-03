Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for northwestern Louisiana...and eastern and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern De Soto Parish, southeastern Panola, southeastern Rusk, Nacogdoches, Shelby, Angelina, northern San Augustine and southeastern Cherokee Counties through 430 PM CDT At 348 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Deberry to 8 miles east of Kennard. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Carthage, Center, Mansfield, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, San Augustine, Logansport, Tenaha, Timpson, Garrison, Joaquin, Wells, Martinsville, Pollok, Shelbyville, Melrose and Patroon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
