Clay County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 08:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adair by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 15:47:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BENTON...EASTERN DELAWARE AND NORTHWESTERN ADAIR COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties; The Little Rockies; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge HIGH FIRE DANGER EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING .A cold front is expected to push through the region this evening. This will lead to increasing gusty west winds on Friday. These winds combined with low relative humidity in the presence of dry fuels will lead to high fire danger for Fire Weather Zones 134, 135, and 136. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 134, 135, AND 136 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 134, 135 and 136. * TIMING...Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fire starts will rapidly spread to the east.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Washington Cascades ANOTHER ROUND OF WINTER FOR THE CASCADES THIS WEEKEND A cold upper level trough over the Pacific Northwest this weekend will result in accumulating snowfall for the Cascades. Snow levels in the Cascades are expected to lower to around 3500 feet by late Saturday afternoon and then drop to 2000 to 2500 feet Sunday. Total snowfall accumulations over the weekend are expected to be 4 to 10 inches, with potentially 10 to 15 inches over the higher peaks in the Lane County Cascades. Travel over the Cascade passes may be difficult at times. Be prepared for winter driving conditions if planning on travel over the Cascades during the weekend, especially at night and in the early morning hours.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County Critical Fire Weather Conditions Saturday .Temperatures will be dramatically warmer with highs in the 80s across the central High Plains this weekend. Afternoon minimum relative humidity values could also drop below 15 percent with south to southwest winds gusting over 25 mph. With warm, dry, and breezy conditions expected over eastern Colorado with the full green-up of vegetation still on the way, fire weather conditions will range from elevated to critical across eastern Colorado on Saturday. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County including Highway 299 at Cedar Pass. In Oregon, much of Lake County including Highway 31 from Silver Lake to Lakeview. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impactful winds will occur mainly in the afternoons and evenings. Winds will diminish some overnight into the early morning hours. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
News On 6

Strong Winds, Hail Sweep Across Eastern Oklahoma; Causing Some Damage

Strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornados swept across Oklahoma on Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm line moved east at 50 to 60 mph. Several areas saw power outages and reports of hail damage. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone spotted some damage from the storms in Chickasha and crews expect to find more damage after sunrise.
OKLAHOMA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND .Southwest flow restrengthens over the weekend as a surface low develops along the front range of the Southern Rockies. Breezy conditions will begin in the afternoon hours on Saturday. This will be combined with dangerously low humidity and very dry fuel conditions. RH dipping below 8% is expected during the afternoon and evening hours, followed by poor overnight recoveries. Even stronger winds are likely on Sunday, which may create extreme fire danger for much of the area.. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. A Fire Weather Watch is also in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Southwest and south central New Mexico and far west Texas * WIND...15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...3 to 8% * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT AREA WIDE FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SATURDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, NEAR RECORD WARMTH AND A VERY UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT AREA WIDE FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, ABOVE AVERAGE WARMTH AND A VERY UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .A dangerous and long duration period of critical fire weather will set up over much of northern and central New Mexico this weekend into next week. Poor humidity recovery Friday night will set the stage for exceptionally low afternoon humidity by Saturday. In addition, increasing southwest winds aloft will mix down to the surface as near record high temperatures and an extremely dry and unstable airmass combine to create widespread critical fire weather conditions. While winds diminish late Saturday evening, expect extremely dry and unstable conditions, above normal warmth and strong winds to return on Sunday with another round of widespread critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SATURDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM MDT Saturday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau and Highlands, West Central Highlands, North Central and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, Middle Rio Grande Valley, Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains from 11 AM MDT Saturday through 10 PM MDT Saturday evening. Critical conditions will redevelop for all areas late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph on Saturday. Southwest winds of 25 to 40 mph with occasional gusts of 45 to 55 mph possible on Sunday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 4 to 15 percent each day. About 8 to 15 hours of single digit humidities along and east of I-25 and along and south of I-40. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and dangerous fire behavior will be possible. Outdoor burning should not be done.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, San Augustine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for northwestern Louisiana...and eastern and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern De Soto Parish, southeastern Panola, southeastern Rusk, Nacogdoches, Shelby, Angelina, northern San Augustine and southeastern Cherokee Counties through 430 PM CDT At 348 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Deberry to 8 miles east of Kennard. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Carthage, Center, Mansfield, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, San Augustine, Logansport, Tenaha, Timpson, Garrison, Joaquin, Wells, Martinsville, Pollok, Shelbyville, Melrose and Patroon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND .Southwest flow restrengthens over the weekend as a surface low develops along the front range of the Southern Rockies. Breezy conditions will begin in the afternoon hours on Saturday. This will be combined with dangerously low humidity and very dry fuel conditions. RH dipping below 8% is expected during the afternoon and evening hours, followed by poor overnight recoveries. Even stronger winds are likely on Sunday, which may create extreme fire danger for much of the area.. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. A Fire Weather Watch is also in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Southwest and south central New Mexico and far west Texas * WIND...15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...3 to 8% * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
KTUL

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches in effect for Green Country

UPDATE (1:45 a.m.): A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for Rogers, Creek, Wagoner, Okmulgee, Muskogee, and Tulsa Counties until 2:30 a.m. --- UPDATE (1:33 a.m.):A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Craig, and Nowata Counties until 2:30 a.m. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch now includes...
TULSA, OK

