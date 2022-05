WNBA star Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury is still being detained in Russia. She was originally arrested over 2 months ago on drug charges by the Russian government. There were initially reports about the basketball star facing up to 5-10 years in a Russian prison. But a late March update stated that Griner would be imprisoned for the next two months at minimum. That would make May 19th the date when a final decision could be made on Griner. But the USA has grown tired of waiting for Russia to make a decision and reclassified Brittney Griner as ‘wrongfully detained’ by Russia, per ESPN.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO