APSO: Kaplan man ‘caught in the act’ in Morse burglary

CROWLEY, La. ( KLFY ) — A Kaplan man was arrested this morning by patrol deputies from th e Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office while allegedly in the act of burglarizing a Morse building.

Scotty Lemaire, 47, of Kaplan, faces burglary charges after allegedly stripping copper wire from the building at the Blue Water Plant on La. 92 just east of Morse, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson. Patrol deputies allegedly found an unoccupied vehicle at the plant and searched the building, finding Lemaire hiding.

“With thefts and burglaries on the rise, our deputies have been vigilant in proactive patrols around our parish,” said Gibson. “By being aggressive in checking buildings and suspicious vehicles, we are identifying people who are out and moving around our parish seeking opportunities to commit crimes.

“You may not see it overnight, but our deputies continue to be proactive in patrolling our parish to stop or catch criminals stealing property of our citizens and businesses,” Gibson continued. “I see on a daily basis the information being shared by all of our deputies working in enforcement jobs. I appreciate their work ethics.”

