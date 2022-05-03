How to Teach Your Kids to Have a Healthy Relationship With Money – Even If You Didn't

William Haynes is quick with his words and has a dark sense of humor. The comedian was invited to host an episode on Discovery's "DNews" about the science of first impressions and he revealed the science of making judgments. Citing an NYU study, Haynes revealed that our brain makes decisions on a person's trustworthiness after just a split-second look at their face. “Our findings suggest that the brain automatically responds to a face’s trustworthiness before it is even consciously perceived,” said Jonathan Freeman, an assistant professor in New York University’s Department of Psychology and the study’s senior author. “The results are consistent with an extensive body of research suggesting that we form spontaneous judgments of other people that can be largely outside awareness,” adds Freeman.

