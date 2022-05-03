ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niskayuna, NY

Via del Mar in Niskayuna closing for construction

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNVgH_0fRYQ3bt00

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to Schenectady County officials, Via del Mar at the intersection with Nott Street will be closed starting Tuesday, May 3 until Thursday, May 5 at 5 p.m. Construction will be taking place on those days as part of the Nott Street Safety Improvement Project.

Schenectady County was awarded a federal grant from the Highway Safety Improvement Program for the design and construction of safety improvements on Nott Street in December of 2016. The final design for the repairs includes wide sidewalks on both sides of the street, removal of steps on the sidewalk closest to buildings, angled parking with a raised curb to separate parked cars from traffic lanes, clear parking patterns requiring one-way entrance and forward-facing exit from the angled parking spots, an additional crosswalk, island reconfiguration, and relocation of the bus stop on Nott Street.

The total project cost, including design, inspection, and construction, is $1,534,162. Metroplex is contributing $250,000 of the construction costs, the federal government is reimbursing 90% of the remaining costs, New York State another 7.5%, and Schenectady County will cover the rest.

Road closures, parking restrictions for Tulip Festival

Recommended detours while the intersection is closed:

  • Northbound: Via Del Mar (South) to Almeria Road (West) to Clifton Park Road (North) to Nott Street (East)
  • Southbound: Nott Street (West) to Clifton Park Road (South) to Almeria Road (East) to Via Del Mar (North)
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

NEWS10 ABC

