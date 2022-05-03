ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Apple Store Employees Launch Union Drive - Washington Post

By Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - A group of employees at an Apple Inc store in Maryland started a drive to form a union on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported. Organizers at the Towson Mall store near Baltimore said...

Judge rules Amazon must reinstate fired warehouse worker

A judge has ruled Amazon must reinstate a former warehouse employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic, saying the company “unlawfully” terminated the worker who led a protest calling for Amazon to do more to protect employees against COVID-19.The dispute involving Gerald Bryson, who worked at an Amazon warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island, has stretched on since June 2020, when Bryson filed an unfair labor practice complaint with The National Labor Relations Board, claiming Amazon retaliated against him.Later that year, the NLRB said it found merit in Bryson’s complaint that Amazon...
Black Tech CEO Bill Spruill Turned His Employees Into Millionaires

Black tech entrepreneur Bill Spruill turned his employees into millionaires when he sold his startup Global Data Consortium for an undisclosed amount. Axios reported the North Carolina tech company was sold to the owner of the London Stock Exchange. The financial details have yet to be disclosed, but Spruill described the amount as a “Bronto-level transaction,” which NetSuite bought for $200 million in 2015.
Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Bernie Sanders tells Biden to end federal contracts with ‘anti-union’ companies like Amazon

US Senator Bernie Sanders has written a letter to President Joe Biden urging the White House to issue an executive order blocking companies like Amazon from receiving federal contracts, until the world’s largest online retailer agrees to cease what he calls “illegal anti-union activity” targeting labor organising efforts among workers in New York City and Alabama.In remarks on the floor of the US Senate on 26 April, the senator from Vermont said Amazon has engaged in a “massive attempt to undermine the Amazon union drive in direct violation of labour laws and regulations,” pointing to allegations of union busting...
