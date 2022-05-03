ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole Emhoff, Kamala Harris' Stepson, Gets Engaged To Greenley Littlejohn By Bonfire

By Ron Dicker
 2 days ago

Cole Emhoff, the stepson of Vice President Kamala Harrris and son of second gentleman Doug Emhoff, apparently had a burning desire to marry longtime girlfriend Greenley Littlejohn.

In a video Littlejohn posted to Instagram on Monday, Emhoff proposed in front of a bonfire. (Watch it below.)

“Surrounded by friends and family in my favorite place I said yes to the love of my life! Can’t wait to combine our family,” she wrote.

Doug Emhoff seconded his future daughter-in-law’s sentiments, telling reporters , “Greenley’s going to be a great part of our family, we love her, we love him. And we couldn’t be prouder of them.”

The vice president, who was isolating after contracting COVID-19, retweeted another congratulations from her husband, who wrote to the young couple, “We wish you a lifetime of happiness.”

Cole Emhoff is the oldest child from Emhoff’s first marriage to Kerstin Emhoff. They also have a daughter Ella.

Harris has said her two 20-something stepchildren call her “Momala.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wu3Sx_0fRYKVde00 Kamala Harris at Joe Biden's inauguration, flanked by husband Doug Emhoff and her stepson Cole Emhoff with stepdaughter Ella at right and Mike Pence at far right. (Photo: Rob Carr via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

HuffPost

HuffPost

