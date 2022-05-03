Cole Emhoff, Kamala Harris' Stepson, Gets Engaged To Greenley Littlejohn By Bonfire

Cole Emhoff, the stepson of Vice President Kamala Harrris and son of second gentleman Doug Emhoff, apparently had a burning desire to marry longtime girlfriend Greenley Littlejohn.

In a video Littlejohn posted to Instagram on Monday, Emhoff proposed in front of a bonfire. (Watch it below.)

“Surrounded by friends and family in my favorite place I said yes to the love of my life! Can’t wait to combine our family,” she wrote.

Doug Emhoff seconded his future daughter-in-law’s sentiments, telling reporters , “Greenley’s going to be a great part of our family, we love her, we love him. And we couldn’t be prouder of them.”

The vice president, who was isolating after contracting COVID-19, retweeted another congratulations from her husband, who wrote to the young couple, “We wish you a lifetime of happiness.”

Cole Emhoff is the oldest child from Emhoff’s first marriage to Kerstin Emhoff. They also have a daughter Ella.

Harris has said her two 20-something stepchildren call her “Momala.”

Kamala Harris at Joe Biden's inauguration, flanked by husband Doug Emhoff and her stepson Cole Emhoff with stepdaughter Ella at right and Mike Pence at far right. (Photo: Rob Carr via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.