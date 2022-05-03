ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Introduces 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate

By Sam McEachern
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGM has applied its new Denali Ultimate nameplate to the 2023 GMC Yukon after the ultra-luxurious trim level was first introduced on the refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup earlier this year. The new 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate is described by GM as “the most premium Yukon ever...

Mint 203-Mile 1987 Buick GNX Back On Bring A Trailer

The Buick Regal Grand National as we know it was produced from 1984 to 1987. As the mid-size rear-wheel-drive platform was coming to its end, Buick wanted to send the Grand National off with a bang. Working with ASC/McLaren Performance Technologies, they created the King of the Grand Nationals, the 1987 Buick GNX (Grand National Experimental).
Dealer Selling Three Almost-New C4 Corvette ZR-1 Coupes

The C4 Corvette ZR-1 was an epic thing to behold, mating impressive performance and technology to create a true American supercar. Now, one dealer has three like-new examples up for grabs. The story of the C4 Corvette ZR-1 starts in the ‘80s after GM acquired Group Lotus. At the time,...
Fully Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Production Begins Today

Production of the fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning will begin Tuesday at the automaker’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan. Ford says it has received roughly 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning to date and will produce as many as 150,000 examples of the battery-electric truck in 2023. The company invested $950 million in the sprawling Rouge Complex to prep it for F-150 Lightning production, installing new tooling and other related production line upgrades. The F-150 Lightning will be the first Ford truck produced without in-floor conveyor lines, with the automaker instead using robotic autonomous guided vehicles to move F-150 Lightning chassis from station to station on the assembly line.
GM Shares Cadillac Sports Car Sketch With C8 Corvette Overtones

For the record, we've heard absolutely nothing about Cadillac creating a new sports car based on the Chevrolet Corvette. There's no hint, no suggestion, nor are there even rumors floating around. But you know what? We love that someone in the General Motors Design studio is at least thinking about it.
Chevy Montana Pickup Prototype Undergoing Tests In Brazil: Video

Last week, General Motors revealed new details of the next-generation Chevy Montana, the first unibody compact pickup in Chevrolet’s history that will debut next year in South America. At the same time, the automaker launched a web series dedicated to the model with an episode in which the company shares how and where the prototypes of the next Chevy Montana were created.
Preview: 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate pushes into luxury territory while adding Super Cruise

GMC's Yukon encroaches further into the luxury territory of its Cadillac Escalade sibling for 2023 with the arrival of a new Ultimate grade for the Yukon Denali. First offered on the related GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for 2022, the Ultimate grade brings a number of premium touches for the interior and exterior, while also making General Motors' Super Cruise driver-assist feature available.
Best New Pickup Trucks Under $30,000 for 2022

Buyers used to have to pick two characteristics when it came to trucks: cheap, good, or reliable. These days, you can have it all in one vehicle. Options like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma check all of the boxes as far as 2022 trucks go. The 2022 Ford Ranger...
2023 Toyota Crown

After decades of absence in North America, the Toyota Crown nameplate is set to return to our shores in 2023 as a hybrid SUV. Traditionally, the Crown name has been applied to large sedan models not sold here, but now the nameplate will be reintroduced as a crossover model to align with Americans’ taste for SUVs. A plug-in hybrid and an EV variant are also rumored, but we expect a conventional hybrid powertrain to launch first. That could mean the Crown gets either a gas-electric setup using a four-cylinder engine such as the one from the smaller Venza, or the new V-6 hybrid powertrain from the larger Sequoia. Either way, we expect the Crown to slot into the Toyota SUV lineup between the two but with a more luxury-oriented aura.
2023 GMC Canyon

After nearly a decade, the GMC Canyon and, presumably, its twin, the Chevrolet Colorado is getting new bones for 2023. The Canyon has always been nearly identical to its bow-tie bro, but only up to a point. While both trucks currently share powertrains, a smooth ride, and an underwhelming interior, only the Colorado currently offers a dirt-throwing ZR2 off-road model. That’s about to change. The 2023 GMC Canyon is reportedly receiving a new AT4X trim similar to the ZR2 which will endow it with significantly more off-road capability to better challenge rivals such as the Toyota Tacoma, the Jeep Gladiator, and the Ford Ranger. We expect the Canyon AT4X to share the ZR2’s Multimatic spool-valve dampers, locking front and rear differentials, upgraded suspension, and fat Goodyear Wrangler Territory all-terrain tires. The big-body Canyon is expected to put some mud on the tires later this summer.
All-Wheel-Drive Cadillac Lyriq Makes Estimated 500 HP, Brand Confirms

The all-wheel-drive variant of the Cadillac Lyriq will have an estimated 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts), according to a question-and-answer session from the automaker on Instagram. In addition, this model can tow up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms). Cadillac hadn't previously offered any specs for the all-wheel-drive Lyriq. Production of this...
Ultra-Rare 1971 Chevy Corvette ZR2 Indy Auction Bound

There are few Chevy Corvettes as rare as the 1971 Corvette ZR2. It’s dubbed “Zora’s Racer” for Zora Arkus Duntov, the Belgian-born lead engineer who is ofttimes referred to as the “Father of the Corvette.”. The Corvette ZR2 package was expensive at $1,747, but included...
GMC Sierra Discount Offers Up To $2,550 In May 2022

In May 2022, a GMC Sierra discount offers up to $2,550 on select configurations of the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited, and up to $1,500 on select configurations of the refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500. The Professional Grade brand also offers interest-free financing on select 2022 Sierra models, plus $750...
GM Used 17 Million Pounds Of Recycled Plastic In Its Vehicles In 2021

GM used roughly 17 million pounds of recycled plastic in its vehicles last year, with many of the automaker’s vehicles utilizing reclaimed material for wheelhouse liners, HVAC ducts, center consoles and more. In its 2021 Sustainability Report, GM outlined the steps it is taking to use more sustainable materials...
Refreshed Chevy Silverado HD Will Launch For 2024 Model Year, Not 2023

The upcoming refreshed Chevy Silverado HD will launch for the 2024 model year, rather than the 2023 model year, GM Authority has learned. It was previously unclear whether the refreshed Chevy Silverado HD would launch for the 2024 model year or the 2023 model year. However, new information has come to light that that indicates the refreshed heavy-duty pickup will in fact launch for the 2024 model year.
GM Signs Patent License Agreement For Future Connected Car Technology

GM has entered a patent license agreement with Avanci that will give the automaker access to thousands of essential 2G, 3G and 4G patents for its future connected vehicle technology. By signing this agreement with Avanci, GM and its family of brands will receive licenses to the 2G, 3G, and...
GM Vehicle Buyers Can Get Extra Savings With Costco Canada

Canadians in the market for a new vehicle can now take advantage of a limited-time offer on certain new Chevy, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles available through the Costco Canada Vehicle Program. This savings event, which runs from May 3rd to June 30th, 2022 in Canada, includes a $750 savings...
