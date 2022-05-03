Local reaction to reported Supreme Court draft opinion that shows justices may overturn Roe v. Wade

Local reaction to Supreme Court draft opinion that shows justices may overturn Roe v. Wade (Boston25News.com Staff/Boston25News.Com Staff)

BOSTON — Late Monday night, Politico released a leaked 98-page draft decision from the Supreme Court, which suggests the nation’s highest court will overturn Roe v. Wade. The landmark decision guaranteed the right to safe, legal abortion. If the Supreme Court were to strike down the decision, it would give states the right to regulate abortions.

Massachusetts residents would still be protected by the ROE Act, which allows abortions after 24 weeks in cases where the fetus wouldn’t survive after birth and when deemed necessary by a physician to preserve the patient’s health. The law also lowers the age of abortion without consent from a parent or judge from 18 to 16-years old.

In late 2020 Massachusetts lawmakers feared abortion rights were at risk across the country and expanded access to abortion. The House and Senate overturned Governor Charlie Baker’s veto with a 2/3 majority.

Governor Baker said that he “strongly” supported the right to access reproductive health care, but couldn’t support minors having an abortion without legal consent.

Baker tweeted out a statement on Tuesday while traveling in Washington, D.C. for planned meetings with the Biden administration. Baker said “If SCOTUS overturns Roe, it would be a massive setback for women in states without responsible laws protecting abortion access and reproductive health services”

When the law passed in December 2020, State Senator Harriette Chandler, who was one of the lawmakers behind the bill, tweeted “Pregnant people who once faced near-insurmountable barriers accessing abortion care can now seize the right to control their own bodies. I am so proud of the policies included in the #ROEAct and of the @MA_Senate for our commitment to reproductive freedom.”

Geoff Diehl, a Republican candidate for Governor of Massachusetts issued a statement on Tuesday morning about the Politico report.

”We do not form core policy decisions based on leaked first drafts of Supreme Court opinions,” said Diehl “Rather, we form them based on deeply-held personal beliefs and a commitment to Constitutional rule of law. Thus, today, we join together as we have throughout our campaigns in our respect for the dignity of human life and our belief that decisions on non-federal issues are best left to the states. As the Framers of our government recognized, state government is where the appropriate balance on important issues can be most appropriately determined.”

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running for Massachusetts governor posted a statement on social media, saying “If SCOTUS does overturn Roe, it would upend families and rob patients of their bodily autonomy. Massachusetts will be a leader across this country and stand for compassion, care, and respect when others won’t.”

Sonia Chang-Diaz, who is challenging Healey in the race for governor also released a statement, about the Politico report: “This is horrifying, but unsurprising to anyone who’s been paying attention. The fall of Roe has been the goal of conservatives for years. We must do everything we can to expand access to abortion & ensure Massachusetts shines bright as a sanctuary for those seeking care.”

Massachusetts Citizens for Life also released a statement Tuesday.

“Justice Alito’s draft decision is just that: a draft,” said MCFL President Myrna Maloney Flynn. “We must all wait for the official ruling. Today, we remain focused on our efforts to protect the dignity of the human person and extend human rights to all, born and preborn. However, we acknowledge that such a ruling would be a historic win for the pro-life movement, and a moment pro-life advocates have worked toward for 49 years -- a half century that saw the tragic loss of 65 million lives as a result of Roe v. Wade,” Maloney Flynn said.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu issued the following statement regarding Roe v. Wade:

“As a pro-choice governor, I am committed to upholding Roe v. Wade, which is why I am proud of the bipartisan bill headed to my desk this year that expands access. So long as I am governor, these health care services for women will remain safe and legal.”

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren released a statement on social media saying “It’s time for the millions who support the Constitution and abortion rights to stand up and make their voices heard.”

Senator Ed Markey posted a statement on social media saying the Supreme Court needs to be expanded.

Boston 25 also received a statement from Andrew Beckwith, President of Massachusetts Family Institute.

“We greet the content of this purported overruling of Roe v Wade with great hope.” said Beckwith “However, even if the Court does adopt this as their official ruling, abortion up to the point of infanticide will tragically still be legal in Massachusetts. In fact, the pro-abortion legislature is already working to make Boston a hub for abortions by encouraging people to come from states where there are pro-life laws to kill their babies in MA. It’s despicable. We’ve also recently seen a push to muzzle and restrict local pregnancy resource centers so that at-risk pregnant women don’t have access to life-affirming resources. However, it seems clear that, nationally, the tide is turning, and we look forward to a reenergized fight to restore a culture of life to the Commonwealth.”

