The Idaho Falls Post Register took home eight awards from the Idaho Press Club’s Best of 2021 awards banquet on Saturday in Boise. Former Post Register sports writer Greg Woods won three awards including first-place honors in the sports news category for his article “The complicated legacy of Larry Wilson at Rigby” and in the high school sports category for his article “West Jefferson’s Jordyn Torgerson is ready to make her late father proud.” Woods also was third in that category with his article “‘He just found what he loved’: The story of Thunder Ridge senior Dutch Driggs and his impossibly fast climb in the gaming world.”

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO